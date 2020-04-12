Verge Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $43.82 million and approximately $524,093.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00611609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008168 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Huobi, Graviex, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Coindeal, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Crex24, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Bitfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

