VeriCoin (VRC) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Exchanges

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinEgg. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $662,025.09 and approximately $1,120.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033362 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058731 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.45 or 0.99909107 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068415 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,627,979 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

