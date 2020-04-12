VeriME (VME) Price Tops $0.0001

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One VeriME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. VeriME has a total market cap of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.04505129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

