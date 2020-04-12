VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Cap Hits $223,535.55

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0830 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bittrex. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $223,535.55 and $282.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00598739 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058551 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006315 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008811 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,691,855 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

