Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $246.61 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.68 and a 1 year high of $267.45. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.78, for a total transaction of $481,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,369 shares of company stock worth $12,754,645. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.