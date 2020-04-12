Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viad’s rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of VVI opened at $25.67 on Friday. Viad has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $502.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Viad’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Viad will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

In other news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $98,434.00. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viad by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

