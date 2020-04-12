VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will report sales of $254.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.73 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $214.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In other VICI Properties news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $583,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,534,000 after purchasing an additional 594,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,095,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,833,000 after purchasing an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

