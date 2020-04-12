Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,023.89 ($26.62).

Several brokerages have commented on VCT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target (down from GBX 2,250 ($29.60)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Also, insider Richard Armitage purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($25.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,688.60 ($24,583.79). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,985 shares of company stock worth $6,579,060.

VCT opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.76. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($21.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,037.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,248.86.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

