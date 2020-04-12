VideoCoin (VID) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,779.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $247,779.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001461 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.