VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Cap of $3.81 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One VIDY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Bithumb Global and Hotbit. VIDY has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.60 or 0.04833659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036888 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009140 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003330 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Hotbit, Bithumb Global and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

