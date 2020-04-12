Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 164 ($2.16).

VMUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock traded up GBX 6.88 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 80.72 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372,199 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

