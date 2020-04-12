Vitae Market Capitalization Reaches $23.30 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00017724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $269,095.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003647 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003037 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

