VNDC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $354,545.00 (VNDC)

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $354,545.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNDC has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,954,122,482 tokens. The official website for VNDC is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

