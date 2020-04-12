Voyager Token (VGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $190,825.00

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $190,825.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.12 or 0.04790503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036944 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009093 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.