vSlice Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. vSlice has a total market cap of $25,726.33 and $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, vSlice has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice was first traded on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

