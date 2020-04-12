Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several brokerages have commented on WDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 1,986,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

