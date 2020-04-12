Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $452,666.00

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $452,666.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Bitbns. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005877 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008243 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.