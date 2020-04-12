Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $47.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $47.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $191.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.50 million to $191.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $195.45 million, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $197.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WASH. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a market cap of $673.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

