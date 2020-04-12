Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.46%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.