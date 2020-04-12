Waves Community Token Hits Market Cap of $472,854.38 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market capitalization of $472,854.38 and $64.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

