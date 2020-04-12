Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wavesbet has a market cap of $81,656.48 and $29,798.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00686308 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

