Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Weight Watchers International worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth $253,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $20.27 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

