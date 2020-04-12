Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.60. 7,865,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,010. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

