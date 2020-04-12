Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 8,392,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,234,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

