WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $42.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 248,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,897,000 after buying an additional 609,403 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

