WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,512.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $44,512.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, FreiExchange, LBank, EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.