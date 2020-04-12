Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.41 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $75,906.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $7,021.81 or 1.00366853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

