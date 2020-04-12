Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

WMGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wright Medical Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

