X-CASH Hits Market Cap of $736,110.69 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $736,110.69 and approximately $5,397.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000609 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00076636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 53,144,670,147 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

