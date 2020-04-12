XEL (XEL) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, XEL has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. XEL has a total market cap of $276,437.86 and $479.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007080 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official website is xel.org.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

