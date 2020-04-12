XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.19

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, FCoin, Liquid and BCEX. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $8.47 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,020,177 coins and its circulating supply is 43,978,966,311 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Ovis, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), BTC Markets, HitBTC, BitBay, Coinone, Altcoin Trader, Covesting, LakeBTC, Gatehub, Kraken, Bitstamp, Koinex, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Bitlish, Ripple China, CoinFalcon, Instant Bitex, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coindeal, Bitfinex, Korbit, Binance, Koineks, Poloniex, C2CX, BCEX, FCoin, Kuna, Coinrail, Bithumb, Coinhub, ABCC, ZB.COM, OKEx, RippleFox, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, MBAex, Liquid, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Independent Reserve, BtcTurk, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, CEX.IO, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Zebpay, Bitbank, Bitso, Bitinka, Coinbe, Bitsane, Huobi, BitMarket, Coinsquare, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, CoinBene, B2BX, Stellarport, Bits Blockchain, Braziliex, Indodax, Bitbns, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.