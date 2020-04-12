XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, DEx.top, LATOKEN and KuCoin. Over the last week, XYO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,109.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.59 or 0.04505129 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00066229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014149 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009178 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003380 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, DDEX, LATOKEN, IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

