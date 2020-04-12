YEE Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx and FCoin. During the last week, YEE has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $102,370.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.04481541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00066242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003373 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DigiFinex, FCoin, DEx.top, Huobi, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

