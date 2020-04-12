Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.98 Million

Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce sales of $56.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.48 million and the lowest is $55.47 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $74.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $234.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.27 million to $246.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $255.50 million, with estimates ranging from $233.35 million to $277.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,453,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.