Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $615.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $619.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.14 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $551.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

