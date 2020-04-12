Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

LSCC stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

