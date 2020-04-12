Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28. Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

