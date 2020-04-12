Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

BWB has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $273.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

