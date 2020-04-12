Zacks: Analysts Expect First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. First Defiance Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDEF opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

