Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.37 Million

Analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to post $101.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.75 million to $113.99 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $86.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year sales of $396.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.04 million to $500.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $509.99 million, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $554.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AG opened at $7.07 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.