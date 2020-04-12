Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of IRET stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 198,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market cap of $745.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

