Zacks: Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.59. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $28.43 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

