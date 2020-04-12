Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

MCHX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 177,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,708. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

In related news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 724,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $2,202,176.00. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,438.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,145,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,207 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 78,062 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

