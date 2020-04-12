Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce sales of $175.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.80 million and the lowest is $133.91 million. Zumiez posted sales of $212.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $986.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.18 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.62 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 29.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,706 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,580 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.