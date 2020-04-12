Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $593.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $585.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.41 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $558.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.89. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.