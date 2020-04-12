Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.08. Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athenex.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ATNX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Athenex has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $21.11.

In other Athenex news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang bought 5,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 4,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $998,000. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,517 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 690.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 564,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 492,774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 498,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

