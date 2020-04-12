Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.60). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avrobio.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

AVRO stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Avrobio has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avrobio by 841.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avrobio (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.