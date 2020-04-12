Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.61. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.73 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,984 shares of company stock worth $207,713. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

