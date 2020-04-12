Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.43. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of PEAK traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 6,512,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,505,272. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.02.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,659,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $347,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $338,518,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

