Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.45 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,335,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after buying an additional 2,184,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 171,081.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 752,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 453,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

